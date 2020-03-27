The Crime Victims' Center of Fayette County remains open and is still providing its regular services, but with some modifications to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"We want people to know we are still there for them during this time," said Executive Director Andrea Hibbs.
The center's 24-hour hotline remains active and is continually manned by staff and volunteers.
"That has never stopped. You will get someone immediately," she said.
The CVC typically provides accompaniment to victims of sexual assault who report to the emergency room at Uniontown Hospital or Highlands Hospital. With hospitals reducing the number of people allowed inside, a victim will be met in the ER by a nurse and a social worker who provide a release of information to the victim, allowing someone at the center to provide those services over the phone. Hibbs said within the last two weeks, victims have used this modified service, and that the process worked well.
"Our main goal is that they're getting the emotional support, the physical and medical support that they need," she said. "That’s why it is crucial that we have always been there for them at that time."
The center is also continuing to provide services for Sexual Violence Protection Orders over the phone. These orders work similar to a protection-from-abuse order, but are designed to protect a person from sexual abuse. They do not require that a victim pursue criminal charges. Anyone needing an SVP can complete the process over the phone with staff at the Crime Victims' Center and a judge.
Staff are equipped to work remotely, but rotate through the office in small groups so that someone is inside during regular business hours. However, they are not seeing people inside. Appointments with a counselor or therapist continue, although the services are now being completed over the phone. Counseling services through the Prison Rape Elimination Act also continue for victims over the phone. Legal advocates, who typically provide services to victims during court proceedings, took voluntary unemployment until the courts reopen, Hibbs said.
Pat Mowen, the center's prevention educator who speaks to children in local schools, is using the opportunity to look over her existing programs.
Hibbs said child custody seminars are cancelled for April because the court proceedings will be rescheduled. The seminars will be rescheduled, and completion is not required before a court date.
The Crime Victims' Center also had several events scheduled for April, which is the month of awareness for sexual assault and child abuse prevention. The events will be postponed to a later date.
"We still want to celebrate that month for our survivors," she said.
Updated information will be posted on the center's website at www.crimevictimscenter.com and on Facebook. Staff is available 24/7 on the crisis line at 724-437-3737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.