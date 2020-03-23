For Miranda Murphy, efforts to quell the spread of COVID-19 snarled her usually steady stream of work.
“Yesterday I was kind of put on leave from all of my jobs,” Murphy explained recently, adding that she has three jobs.
Murphy, who lives outside of Uniontown, teaches music therapy and provides private lessons for a cluster of instruments, including piano, guitar, ukulele and voice.
“It’s very weird whenever you’re used to be working well over 40 hours a week to be (told), ‘All right, now stop.’”
Murphy said she may be able to conduct some music lessons online – but most of her income comes from other work. She noted the possibility of applying for unemployment.
“That’s only so much of what I would make every single day,” she said. “I had a few co-workers who were honestly worried that they were going to lose their house, or where they live,” she said. “Everybody’s really stressed out. Luckily I don’t live by myself, so hopefully we’ll be O.K.”
Ray Williams, of Connellsville, said he was coping solidly so far.
“It’s been O.K., but only time will tell,” he said.
Russ Miller, also of Connellsville, described concern about underlying health conditions for both himself and loved ones. He noted the oddness of being afraid of something so tiny that it’s invisible.
“You can’t (even) see it,” he said, as he emphasized the importance of avoiding public gatherings to avoid the virus.
“It’s hard staying home, but I like living,” he said.
The array of problems posed by COVID-19 can create challenges that require substantial help in the areas of physical health and economic well-being. They can spawn emotional and mental health challenges, as well. On its website, the Pennsylvania Department of Health includes this advice: “Feeling anxious or overwhelmed by COVID-19? You’re not alone—and it’s okay to reach out for help. If you need someone to talk to, text PA to 741741. It’s free, confidential and available 24/7.”
Dr. Scott Tracy, an area private practice psychotherapist and an assistant professor of counseling at Kutztown University, suggested some ways of easing the stress unleashed by the global pandemic.
Tracy emphasized, for instance, nature as a way to nudge a person toward peacefulness in rough times.
“Ground yourself in the present,” he said. “What is always in the present is nature.”
Tracy said a walk within a natural environment – such as, say, a path by a river – can “lower blood pressure and reduce all of the negative effects of stress.”
Tracy – who has clinical specialization in treating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and in counseling children and adolescents – said that meditation activities such as yoga, prayer and controlled breathing can be helpful.
He also tried to put the adjustments that people need to make in a larger context.
“What we’re going to learn as a society is that while we have to adjust our lifestyles for the pandemic, we do not have to be afraid,” he said.
He suggested, too, that strategies for helping people during these times need to focus on children and adolescents, adults, and populations facing particular problems such as addiction.
Lynne Plitt, clinical director for Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services, also described the natural world as a sprawling pathway to relieving stress.
“Sometimes taking a walk, or exercising, relieves stress and also helps raise endorphins,” she said.
“Folks may also turn to their spiritual side,” Plitt added. “That may be their religion. It may be positive affirmations.”
She described the power of yoga and meditation, and of “visualizing something that is very calm.” She noted, too, the value of technological devices in this climate. Long criticized as agents of isolation – replacing real-time talk with virtual communication – these devices, as Plitt depicted them, take on an unusually helpful role during a pandemic.
“We have a lot of different electronic (devices),” Plitt said, “ and we can call and talk to each other.”
Tracy added, “If you’re sheltered and stuck inside, FaceTime and Skype are ways to reach out.”
Plitt also noted another uniquely powerful, and personal, mode of communication.
“We can communicate a lot of ways to each other,” she said, “even if it would be sitting down and writing a letter.”
That physical act of crafting a letter, she explained, can help people to concentrate and to put aside, at least for a little while, the concerns of the times.
“You’re focused on something other than the issues,” she said.
