The state’s top health official said Tuesday she was “concerned” about anyone who took part in a large Memorial Day gathering without socially distancing or wearing a mask, but said she feels those who abandoned precautions are in the minority.
“The people in Pennsylvania want to do the right thing, and the right thing, right now is that if you go out to wear a mask to practice social distancing; to wash your hands; to use hand sanitizer, and I believe that most people in Pennsylvania did that ,” Dr. Rachel Levine said during a virtual press conference.
She and Gov. Tom Wolf fielded questions about what the green phase of reopening will look like for the 17 counties slated to transition on Friday.
While information released last week set 50% as the maximum capacity for restaurants, salons, gyms and other entertainment venues in green, and Levine said Tuesday that large gatherings, like concerts, won’t be recommended.
Wolf also said his administration has been working with the state’s professional and amateur sports teams to determine the guidelines for getting back to games.
Both said more guidance will be released this week.
No local counties are among those moving to green, though most are experiencing modest case increases.
To be considered for a move from yellow to green, Levine said, counties need a continually decreasing rate of COVID-19 cases for at least two weeks.
Since May 15, when local counties moved from red to yellow, Fayette County has seen an increase of eight cases. Washington County saw a nine-case rise, and 19 additional cases were detected in Westmoreland County.
No new cases have been reported in Greene County since the beginning of the month.
The number of new cases across all of Pennsylvania has continued to trend downward.
Fewer than 500 new cases were reported on both Monday and Tuesday.
“We continue to see a decline in cases statewide … which is very good news for Pennsylvania. Regionally we are seeing some fluctuation of case counts, but overall, they continue to trend downward. This is especially encouraging, considering that we have increased our testing capabilities … statewide,” Levine said.
An estimated 61% of those who had COVID-19 have recovered, she said.
For more information, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.