A controversial construction project was delayed due to the coronavirus, pushing the season further into the popular months for tourists at Ohiopyle State Park and crushing businesses already struggling to stay afloat.
“It’s so frustrating. I can’t sleep at night. I listed Falls Market for sale,” said Owner Pam Kruse. “We just want to make enough money to pay our mortgage and not lose our house. It’s killing our will. You give up things when you own your own business. You don’t get to go to birthday parties. You work harder than most people can ever imagine. You’re trying to create something for yourself that has some meaning, and then to have this construction project come in and destroy all of it, it’s devastating.”
The $12.4 million Ohiopyle Intermodal Gateway Project was planned to span only the months from Labor Day to Memorial Day to reduce the impact on tourism, but the project was halted from March 17 to April 7. A previous CSX delay moved the completion date to June 12.
The new summer completion date is now July 3, but they plan to finish the area near the visitor’s center earlier, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Crews placed beams at the bridge and are continuing a widening project on Main Street, according to PennDOT.
Kruse said the last phase of the project to be completed will be directly outside of her restaurant’s outdoor seating area, which she planned to open instead of the dining room to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. She said the construction work has created a dangerous path to her business, and anticipates people will not want to sit outside and eat directly adjacent to active construction.
“It’s devastating, because we’ve already been crushed by the virus,” she said.
She said she decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus so that she could set up measures to keep her customers and staff safe. She plans to reopen this week.
One night when she couldn’t sleep because of stress over her business, she turned on C-SPAN to see President Donald Trump speaking to a representative of Plum Contracting, Inc., the contractor hired for the project. A White House briefing shows Executive Vice President Ali Mills thanked Trump for payouts through the Payroll Protection Program, saying construction projects halted in March forced them to lay off 125 of their employees.
“We wouldn’t survive without it. With the — with our PPP approval, by May 1, we anticipate our company running at full capacity when the highway industry is permitted to return back to work,” Mills said in the briefing.
Kruse questioned why she has not seen crews working. She said she has taken videos daily of the vacant construction site.
She said that while construction companies are paid in advance, her business relies on selling products, which is thwarted by the project.
“You don’t get the season back. There’s no recovering what we’re losing,” she said. “It would be one thing if we didn’t just go through this virus situation, but a double whammy, I’m telling you, we can’t financially make it.”
Ohiopyle State Park is going through a phased reopening process. Reservable boating facilities and select bathroom facilities reopened Friday. Family campsites and park offices will reopen May 22. Cabins and other overnight rental facilities will open June 12. Organized group tenting, cabin camps and pavilions will remain closed through June 15, and all group events involving more than 25 people are cancelled through the same date. Swimming areas, playgrounds, interpretive centers and amphitheaters will remain closed, according to the park website.
Kruse said that with limited recreational options available for the public, the state should prioritize making Ohiopyle as accessible as possible for the sake of both businesses and taxpayers.
“It’s one of the few places that people can get outside, be safe, be socially distanced in a safe way,” she said. “The state should be doing everything it can to get this place pieced back together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.