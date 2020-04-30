With the primary delayed until June 2, the number of requests for mail-in ballots continues to increase.
“It’s having a substantial increase of people who are participating,” said Larry Blosser, the director of the Fayette County Election Bureau.
In an average primary, Blosser said they normally process between 2,000 and 2,500 absentee requests, but as of April 22, they had nearly 3,200 applications for a mail-in ballot.
“And we still have five weeks to go,” Blosser said.
Gov. Tom Wolf and state election officials have encouraged people to vote that away as a way to avoid lines – and in-person contact – in light of COVID-19.
The Department of State has sent out 4.2 million postcards to primary voters walking them through the process of voting via mail.
“There is no more important civic duty than voting, but we also want to make sure that every primary voter can cast their vote safely,” Wolf said. “This election is the first time that voters have the option to vote by mail-in ballot and I encourage every Pennsylvania voter to visit votesPA.com to conveniently update their registration or apply for a mail-in ballot.”
So far, 462,085 voters have applied for a mail-in ballot in the state and 139,572 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.
In Fayette County, Blosser said voters can go on the county website at www.fayettecountypa.org, find the election bureau page and select the link to apply for a mail-in ballot. That information will be sent to the county election bureau.
Registered voters can also apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot at votespa.com. The deadline is 5 p.m., May 26.
Blosser said those who apply should be getting their mail-in ballots sent out during the first full week of May.
“The 2020 election season is bringing unprecedented changes for Pennsylvania voters,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “We are using every tool available to make sure voters know about the changes in voting while also staying safe, including the new option for all voters to vote by mail from the comfort of their home.”
For those who want to vote in person, the state is also purchasing infection protection kits for all counties to provide to precincts so poll workers can maintain a safe voting environment at polling locations. Those kits include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, floor marking tape and other sanitizing supplies and will be provided to the counties at no cost.
The new deadline to register to vote or update a voter registration for the primary is May 18. Registered voters have until 5 pm May 26 to sign up to vote by mail ballot and until 8 p.m. on election day to return their voted ballot. Voters who applied for a ballot before primary election date changed do not need to apply again, but voters whose address may have changed should contact their local election office.
For more information on the new mail-in ballots and all things related to voting in Pennsylvania, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA or visit votesPA.com.
