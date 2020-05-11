As child care centers reopen, they are being asked to implement CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, taking measures like having children wear masks when possible.
“Even in normal times, child care is not an easy job to do or business to run. But still, many of Pennsylvania’s child care providers were motivated to remain open throughout this crisis because they felt a sense of duty to the families of healthcare workers, first responders, grocery-store employees and other essential workers,” state Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller said. “The resource of safe and stable child care is so crucial to the daily functioning of our commonwealth. So I want to acknowledge the incredible sacrifice that some of these child care providers made to ensure that essential workers in their communities could continue reporting for work at the height of this crisis.”
An April 1 statewide stay-at-home order shuttered many child care centers, though some were permitted to stay open to serve the families of essential workers. As counties transition into a partial reopening, as Fayette, Greene and Washington counties will on Friday, all child care facilities will be allowed to reopen.
“Child care providers in counties moving to the yellow phase are not required to open, and families may still choose to keep their child at home,” Miller said. “Even as we resume certain operations in the counties that have moved from red to yellow, we must remember that this is not a return to normal life. This is just the beginning, and the dangers of the pandemic are still very real.”
The DHS and the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) are providing guidance through video to child care centers that want to reopen. The guidance includes an explanation into how COVID-19 spreads and ways to prevent it. These include screening procedures for both children and staff, limiting children’s personal items going to and from the child care center, keeping children in a small group and having both the staff and – when possible – having children age 2 and older wear masks.
About $100 million of the stimulus package was designated toward supporting child care centers, and DHS officials said they are in discussions with state officials on how to use the funds.
“We know that this pandemic is obviously having an impact on so many of them,” Miller said.
