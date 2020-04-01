The Pennsylvania Department of State is implementing changes to the elections process and medical licensing to enable more residents to vote and expand the numbers of those working in the health care field.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed an order last week to reschedule the primary election, moving it from April 28 to June 2 in efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The order also gives counties more options in selecting polling places and hiring staffers. Voters can apply online to vote by mail without having to provide a reason, which was one of Wolf's voting reforms signed last year.
"It's really the combination that we think enables maximum participation in the democracy," said DOS Secretary Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania is expecting $14.1 million designated toward elections as a part of President Donald Trump's federal stimulus package, with $400 million going toward elections assistance nationwide.
Boockvar said the department staff asked themselves, "How do we make sure that COVID-19 doesn't suppress voting and elections?"
In response, they plan to put grant money toward increasing voting access and awareness of changes like mail-in voting, but they will make changes slowly so that voters are not disenfranchised. Mail-in voting will be allowed, but not required.
"This is not something that can happen in the flip of a switch, nor should it," she said. "You can't just, overnight, change the manner of voting and not expect that some people are not going to be aware and miss that opportunity."
As of Wednesday morning, 250,000 people applied for mail-in voting with 78% of those using the online application at votespa.com, she said.
Among other changes are allowances for counties to have more than one polling place in a precinct and to expand polling site options to include places like Veterans of Foreign Wars and Moose International lodges. Poll workers are now permitted to live outside of the precinct as long as they live in the county. Counties can also begin counting mail-in and absentee votes at 7 a.m. on election day, instead of after the polls close.
While the department will continue to monitor the situation with the coronavirus, she said she thinks the primary date will not change a second time. Counties need about five to six weeks to print out ballots, so any future changes would be made with that requirement in mind, said Jonathan Marks, Deputy Secretary of Elections and Commissions.
"Of course, we are monitoring this every day as everybody is, and nobody wants to be in the position Ohio was in where they were deciding literally the night before the election whether they were going to hold the election the next day," Boockvar said.
The department is also granting waivers to increase the number of medical practitioners available to provide care during the coronavirus crisis. The changes include waivers for retired professionals re-entering the workforce, loosening of requirements to work within a specialization, extending renewal deadlines, options for telemedicine, and waivers for those with out-of-state licenses. The department has received more than 60 applications per day, mainly from retirees who want to re-enter the workforce, practitioners with out-of-state licenses and practitioners who want to practice telemedicine.
"We all recognize that at a time like this, it truly takes a village," Boockvhar said.
