COVID-19 has forced the cancelation of yet another event, as the White Covered Bridge Association opted not to have its annual bridge festival next month.
The Covered Bridge Festivals in Greene County are traditional fall staples, celebrating the deep rural history of the landmarks in Carmichaels and Garards Fort with a full slate of food and crafts vendors, reenactments and live entertainment.
The popular festivals at the White Covered Bridge and the Carmichaels Covered Bridge were initially set for Sept. 19 and 20. The Carmichaels committee canceled their participation earlier this summer, and this month, the White committee followed suit.
“There were several mitigating factors in the difficult decision, including insurance issues and the continuing limitations of gatherings set by state guidelines,” White Covered Bridge Association Executive Director Pat Walko said. “Another concern was that roughly half of our volunteers either are in a high-risk category (of contracting COVID-19) or living with someone who is high-risk, so we were going to have a serious shortage of volunteers able to assist us with the festival.”
But the biggest factor, she said, was the safety, health and well-being of those attending and working at the event.
“That was obviously our number one priority,” she said.
Walko said any vendors who committed to this year’s event will have their commitment honored during the 2021 White Covered Bridge Festival.
The Greene bridges were slated to join eight others in Washington County as part of the Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival. Washington County nixed its participation last month, citing an inability to adhere to state guidelines that limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
JoAnne Marshall, director of the Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency, said the cancelations were not done lightly.
“The safety of the attendees, volunteers, staff, entertainers and community are at the forefront of every decision,” she said. “Although the decision to cancel is the best in our current situation and guidelines, it is the hardest decision to make due to the amount of passion and dedication each individual has towards our yearly traditions.”
Marshall said she remains hopeful for the future.
“The love the organizations and individuals have towards these events is what will carry us forward,” she said. “We are optimistic for traditions returning along with the introduction of some new opportunities for visitors and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.