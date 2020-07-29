Catholic school students within the Diocese of Greensburg will return to in-person school in the fall with safety measures in place and options for distance learning.
“I am sure that we would all like to see a return to normal. However, we must remember that we are not living in normal times,” Dr. Maureen Marsteller wrote in a letter to parents. “We must realize that although some aspects of school will be normal, other aspects will be different. It is our Christian responsibility to ensure that we keep ourselves and others as safe as possible upon our return to school. The one ‘normal’ that you can count on is our desire to teach your children in a kind, loving atmosphere where the teachings of Christ are manifested in all that we do for ourselves and others.”
The Diocese reopening plans are contingent on government mandates, and may change if those orders are reevaluated. Face coverings will be required according to the current government mandates.
Policies for cleaning, sanitizing, social distancing and monitoring the health of students and staff will be implemented. This includes tri-fold desk shields, or hygiene barriers, for students’ desks, and emphasizing social distancing throughout the school day. Visitors and volunteers to the school will also be limited.
Each school will have a Pandemic Safety Committee made up of members of the school community to establish specific safety plans for each school building.
“Our students will be able to engage in Catholic education either in person at a brick-and-mortar school or, if circumstances warrant, through distance education,” Marsteller said. “Prayer will be offered on a daily basis and the Catholic faith will continue to be woven throughout the curriculum. Liturgies may be held for smaller segments of the school community and will conform to the guidelines established by the Diocese of Greensburg.”
Students who become ill, who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or who feel uncomfortable returning to in-person learning will have options for remote education, the diocese said. Procedures for illness or possible exposure will be posted on the schools’ websites in August.
“We recognize that some students may be apprehensive about returning to the brick- and-mortar school despite the efforts being taken to ensure a safe return for the school community. If this is the case, options for engaging in distance learning before transitioning back to on-site education may be discussed with a school administrator,” Marsteller said.
The framework for returning to school was established by a diocesan school safety task force, which reviewed recommendations and mandates from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.
Return dates for local schools for the 2020-2021 academic year are:
n Conn-Area Catholic School, Connellsville: Aug. 20
n St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School, Uniontown: Aug. 24
n Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School, Connellsville: Aug. 20
