The Diocese of Greensburg is producing a one-hour Divine Mercy Broadcast that will air on WTAE on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.
After its broadcast, the program will be immediately available on the diocese’s website, TheAccentOnline.org.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic will lead the service, “Faith During Crisis: Lord, Have Mercy!” He will reflect on the meaning of Divine Mercy and lead the praying of the Divine Mercy chaplet.
Malesic praised the courage of the nurses, doctors and other people who continue to perform essential tasks for us these days.
“They reflect the presence of God to us, and they remind us that we are made in God’s image, who is comfort and mercy for the world,” he said.
“We must be the stewards of mercy and compassion, like the doctors, nurses and others in our hospitals today,” he said. “We have been healed as believers in Jesus. Share the healing. Share the mercy. Share the love. That’s how these gifts grow in our world, by planting the seeds of God’s compassion everywhere we go.”
Families from around the diocese will offer prayers and reflections about what Divine Mercy means to them during the COVID-19 outbreak. The program also will feature Christopher Wu, a violinist from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Tom Franzak, a composer and performer; Tom Octave, the diocesan director of sacred music; and Christopher Pardini, director of liturgy and music at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish.
Additional reflections will be offered by the Rev. Raymond Riffle, managing director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg; the Rev. Tyler Bandura: director of the office for priestly vocations; and the Rev. Daniel Ulishney: pastor at St. John Baptist de La Salle Parish, Delmont, and St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Export.
At the canonization of St. Faustina Kowalska on April 30, 2000, Pope John Paul II proclaimed that the Sunday after Easter would be Divine Mercy Sunday to celebrate the image and message Jesus presented to St. Faustina and to reflect on his mercy.
St. Faustina was born in 1905 to a poor peasant family in Poland, the third of 10 children. Despite their poverty, her parents taught the children the importance of living out their Catholic faith in daily life.
She joined the Sisters of Our Lady of Mercy in Warsaw in 1925, where she took the name Sister Maria Faustina. She continued to face trials and struggles and died of tuberculosis in 1938.
In a vision in 1931, Jesus gave St. Faustina the image that is at the center of Divine Mercy Sunday, the image of Jesus with white and red rays flowing from his heart and the words, “Jesus, I trust in you.”
“We should use these words often every day,” Malesic said. “’Jesus, I trust in you’ especially when things are tough, like they are so many places right now with fear of illness, reports of many deaths, high unemployment and the loneliness of our imposed social isolation.”
