There are common psychological responses to any disaster, but what makes the COVID-19 pandemic unique is the length of the disaster, said a local counselor and field expert.
When a disaster first strikes, a person enters the impact stage, said Dr. Scott Tracy, who owns a practice in Lemont Furnace. This stage involves shock and high anxiety about the event. But unlike in many disasters, like a tornado, the impact stage became a long-term process.
"The impact stage has gone on now for months, so what the public has to live with is, 'Am I going to get it? Is someone I know going to get it? Is the economy ever going to recover?"
He said he has not seen a period in history where so many people are exposed to traumatic stress since the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. One reason for the lengthy impact stage is the changing situation and the pervasiveness of new information.
"Traumatic stress is much like the coronavirus in that it's infectious," he said. "Everyone is always talking about it. It's always on the news. You just kind of keep getting retraumatized day after day after day."
The impact phase also involves a spark of energy which spurs people to take action.
"You're seeing that now. You're seeing people helping neighbors. You're seeing people pulling together. You're seeing the heroes among the essential workers," he said. "What happens is all of that energy wears out."
The second stage is disillusionment, when the anxiety and action gives way to depression about 60 days after the disaster. This is a grieving process, in which people are mourning their lost way of life, wondering if they will get their jobs back, wishing for summer days filled with sports and nights at restaurants, bars and movie theaters. It is during this process that reality sets in, and permanent changes are recognized.
"It's like this large-scale grief reaction, because we've all lost something. We've lost a part of our lives," he said.
The last stage is the recovery stage. It sometimes takes two years to fully enter the recovery stage, depending on the impact of the disaster. In this stage, there is a revitalization, and feelings about the disaster turn into memories and stories.
He said it is difficult to say how long it will take to reach recovery, since it's unclear how the reopening process will take shape.
"If everything opens back up, and kids are playing baseball this summer, and jobs start back up, then a year from now we're telling funny stories about how we had to homeschool our kids and have birthday parties over Zoom," he said.
It will also depend on how much and how quickly the economy recovers, he said.
"It's easy to clean up debris and rubble. It's harder to restore jobs and industries that have been blown down," he said. "I can only empathize with the many small business owners who might be in a position where they're not able to reopen."
The key to recovery, he said, is uniting together. He said doing kind things for others helps to ward off depression. He encouraged activities like bringing a neighbor groceries, baking them a pie, or sending cards to a nursing home.
"Neighbors have to help neighbors. Businesses have to help other businesses. This is probably the worst time in America to be selfish," he said. "Collectively, we have to weather this storm, and that’s going to make us individually come together. With every crisis comes opportunity."
He noted some of the positive aspects of the pandemic. He said parents have gained more appreciation for their teachers, and many people have found ways to be creative or picked up new hobbies.
"You always learn something coming out of a crisis. We're going to be a cleaner society. We're probably going to wash our hands more. We'll be more aware of our health, and we'll probably return being a more family-oriented society again," he said.
The process has made the public appreciate workers they often overlooked, like convenience store and grocery store employees, truck drivers and mail carriers, he said. He noted activities like drive-by parades and technology have united people, along with helping out one another.
"Even through there's tragedy in all this, there's also a lot of triumph. The human spirit continues," he said. "That’s what defeats depression. That’s the human spirit."
