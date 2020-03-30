The state Department of Corrections has quarantined all facilities within the state prison system in an effort to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19, officials said Monday.
The quarantine went into effect Sunday at 10 p.m. Earlier that day, DOC officials said one inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Montgomery County tested positive for the coronavirus. Inmates will be fed in their cells and given out-of-cell time for video visits, phone calls and access to the law library.
“Quarantining the entire system is in the best interest of our employees and our inmates,” DOC Secretary John Wetzel said. “This is essentially forced social distancing. We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system. I don’t want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We’re taking this proactive measure now.”
There are nearly 44,600 inmates across 25 state prisons, including SCI-Fayette in Luzerne Township and SCI-Greene in Waynesburg.
SCI-Fayette has 2,046 inmates and SCI-Greene has 1,795 inmates, according to the DOC.
In addition to the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, three DOC employees have also tested positive for the virus, state officials said.
