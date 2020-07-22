Forced to shutdown as a nonessential business, dog groomers have reopened and are busier than before.
Lori Coffman, the owner of Ruffin’ Around Resort and Day Spa along National Pike in Uniontown had the misfortune of being in the process of adding a grooming service to her animal daycare, training, pet-sitting and boarding services at her business, even hiring a professional groomer from Oregon, when COVID-19 struck and nonessential businesses were ordered to close.
“We were gearing up for the summer when it hit,” Coffman said, adding that she even filed for a special exception to permit grooming on the site, but was denied.
Although she wasn’t allowed to groom at her business, boarding and daycare services were still allowed to operate.
However, with many vacations and trips being canceled, the boarding service took a big hit, but even though many of her animal daycare clients didn’t have the need for her services as they started working from home, Coffman said 80% of those clients still paid her.
“I can’t say enough about the clients that supported us,” Coffman said, adding that she even cross-trained their newly hired groomer to handle boarding duties at the business, so she wouldn’t be out of work.
Two months then passed before the groomers were given the go-ahead to resume services, and in that time, Coffman said they did a lot of cleaning, cross-training employees and preparing to safely handle the grooming services.
“Basically, what we did was make adjustments on how to interact with customers,” Coffman said.
Those adjustments included not permitting anyone but employees to enter the business, operate as something of a curbside service where customers stay a safe distance away as they hand over their pets prior to grooming and when picking up the pets afterwards, all employees wearing masks and constantly disinfecting all surfaces at the business and still continuing to do so.
According to the Pennsylvania Professional Pet Groomers Coalition, an organization aiming to promote the grooming industry in the state through legislative and media matters, released similar guidelines on their website for groomers practicing safe curbside drop-off and pickup.
The coalition stressed ideas like proper signage to have customers call the business, always have extra masks and cleaning supplies on hand, use slip leads instead of the client’s leash, information on cleaning and sanitizing around pets and encourage asking for payments over the phone or at least putting cash or a check in a zip-lock bag.
“We do as much as we can over the phone,” Coffman said.
Even with restrictions and new procedures in place, Coffman said when grooming was permitted again, it was like the floodgates opened.
“It’s just like when women were waiting for the salons to open,” Coffman said.“I think it was that build-up of demand after being closed for two months.”
For more information on Coffman’s services, visit www.ruffinaround.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.