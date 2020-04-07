COVID-19 has killed 240 Pennsylvanians and is now present in all of the state’s 67 counties, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The overnight rise in virus-related deaths – 78 – is the largest recorded so far, though state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine attributed the spike to a lag of numbers being reported over the weekend.
Among the new deaths reported were two in Allegheny County, where a total of six people have died.
Tuesday’s numbers marked a 1,579 increase in positive cases, bringing the state’s total to 14,559.
All local counties saw an increase in positive cases numbers: Fayette from 29 to 32; Greene from 12 to 15; Washington from 53 to 57; Westmoreland from 157 to 177 and Allegheny from 642 to 689.
Levine said, however, that it seems as though southwestern Pennsylvania has seen a “flattening of the curve” over the last few days, meaning the number of new cases isn’t exponentially increasing.
“But,” she cautioned, “you have to remember that even one or two or three days data is not conclusive. We tend to look at three-day averages and then we look at seven-day averages as well, to see if those trends continue.”
Locally, Uniontown Hospital implemented additional screening protocols, said Josh Krysak, director of community relations.
Starting Tuesday, patients coming to the hospital for testing or procedures will have their temperature recorded, and will be issued a mask if their temperature is greater than 100 degrees.
Hospital officials urged those coming to the Outpatient Diagnostic Center for testing to follow the state and federal recommendations to wear a mask. A homemade mask is acceptable, Krysak said.
All visitation at the hospital was suspended last month, and additional safety protocols are already in place in the emergency department to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure.
Levine echoed a need noted earlier in the day by first lady Frances Wolf, for continued volunteer efforts across the state.
“Volunteers are essential to distribute meals, donate blood and help with other life sustaining activities for so many in our communities,” Levine said. “Even with a statewide order that the governor and I have put in place, volunteering is considered an essential life sustaining activity.”
A list of resources to connect volunteers with those in need can be found at governor.pa.gov.
