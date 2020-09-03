The state Department of Health will use county case counts to determine the frequency of testing for asymptomatic employees and residents at nursing homes and other long-term care living facilities.
“As I’ve said numerous times we have to be very cautious. We know that COVID-19 enters a facility through the dedicated and brave and courageous staff who are asymptomatic, and through no fault of their own, bring it into the facility,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.
In a county with less than a 5% positivity rate over a seven-day period, routine testing of asymptomatic staff is recommended once a month, but testing of asymptomatic residents is not.
Facilities in counties that have positivity rates between 5% and 10% are encouraged to test asymptomatic staff weekly and to test any asymptomatic residents who have had outside contact with someone in the last two weeks.
In facilities in counties above the 10% positivity rate, the DOH recommends testing asymptomatic staff twice weekly and weekly testing of asymptomatic residents who have had outside contact within 14 days.
Should a resident or staff member exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, Levine said they would be tested immediately.
“If an outbreak is occurring in a facility then universal testing should occur and will occur rapidly to determine the spread of the virus and then we will intervene,” Levine said.
The DOH also released information on how long-term care living facilities could again allow visitation for residents.
Before visitation restrictions can be lifted, facilities must have a comprehensive testing plan; a plan for isolating residents with COVID-19; screening protocols for staff, residents and all who enter the facility; a plan to allow for communal dining and activities; a plan for how visitation will be handled.
“Our work to protect residents and staff and long term care facilities such as nursing homes is far from done,” Levine said. “We all we all have a collective responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we must be united in this effort.”
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 703 cases (+4); 12,805 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 145 cases (+5); 3,615 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,108 cases (+22); 21,336 negative tests; 28 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,851 cases (+14); 37,895 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,549 cases (+105); 150,575 negative tests; 324 deaths (+8)
Pennsylvania: 136,771 cases (+1,160); 1,565,443 negative tests; 7,732 deaths (+20)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 16 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 12 facilities; 61 cases in residents; 15 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 24 facilities; 204 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 100 facilities; 1,271 cases in residents; 401 in employees; 243 deaths
Pennsylvania: 938 facilities; 21,198 cases in residents; 4,553 in employees; 5,218 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
