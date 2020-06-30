The state Department of Health launched an early warning monitoring dashboard to provide state and county-level tracking of COVID-19.
“This dashboard provides the entire community with early warning to changes in COVID-19 infection so that we can take action to prevent spread,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Recent increases in COVID-19 cases in parts of the state have shown the need for Pennsylvanians to continue to take simple steps to prevent the spread of this virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and stay home if you are sick.”
Accessible at health.pa.gov, the dashboard tracks the difference in confirmed cases week to week, and the incidence per 100,000 residents.
It also includes data on hospitalizations and emergency room visits for those experiencing COVID-like symptoms.
The tracker does not factor in probable cases of the virus.
The DOH’s Tuesday report indicated additional COVID-19 cases in Fayette and Greene counties.
The DOH reported four new cases in Fayette, and two in Greene, bringing Fayette to 116 cases (110 confirmed; six probable) and Greene to 41 cases (38 confirmed; three probable).
Washington and Westmoreland counties also saw increases between the DOH reports issued on Monday and Tuesday. Washington County went from 216 to 219 cases, and Westmoreland County from 640 to 646.
In Allegheny County, where bars and restaurants were ordered to stop serving alcohol as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 109 new cases reported.
The new probable and confirmed cases in Allegheny make up nearly 18% of the 618 new cases reported Tuesday in Pennsylvania.
The DOH also reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the total to 6,649.
About 78% of those who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, according to state health data.
