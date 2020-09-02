State Department of Health data on Wednesday showed that the bulk of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 – 37% -- are between 25 and 49.
While those 65 and older account for 23% of positive tests, the DOH noted that those in that age range account for the bulk of hospitalizations and death due to the virus.
Of the 7,655 deaths reported Aug. 28 – the DOH’s most recent weekly data report – 6,662 were in those 65 or older, according to the DOH’s latest report.
On Wednesday, the DOH reported 7,712 state residents had died from COVID-19, a 21-death increase over Tuesday’s report. An additional 816 positive cases were reported, bringing the state's total to 135,611.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Local DOH data updates reported Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 699 cases (+5); 12,698 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 140 cases (no change); 3,570 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,086 cases (+20); 21,118 negative tests; 27 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,837 cases (+18); 37,682 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,444 cases (+97); 149,391 negative tests; 316 deaths (+2)
Pennsylvania: 135,611 cases (+816); 1,552,085 negative tests; 7,712 deaths (+21)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 19 cases in residents; 15 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 60 cases in residents; 14 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 205 cases in residents; 62 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 99 facilities; 1,268 cases in residents; 399 in employees; 242 deaths
Pennsylvania: 934 facilities; 21,149 cases in residents; 4,534 in employees; 5,213 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
