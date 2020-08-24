As some local higher education institutions head into the fall semester, state officials noted that about 12% of the area’s positive COVID-19 cases this month are in those between the ages of 19 to 24.
The percentage is a 7% rise over the number of cases in that age group in April, the state Department of Health noted.
Earlier this month, state officials dedicated about $28 million to post-secondary schools and adult education providers to help implement public health and safety plans to resume operations.
“This funding will help these institutions, whether they choose to continue to provide remote instruction, return to in-person instruction, or employ a hybrid approach to meet the instructional needs of their students,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Fayette County recipients were Laurel Business Institute ($13,735) and United Career Institute ($9,790). Waynesburg University in Greene County received $81,706, and California University of Pennsylvania received $268,455.
Other local recipients included: Washington & Jefferson College ($76,113); St. Vincent College ($80,119); Seton Hill University ($81,630); and Westmoreland County Community College ($360,511).
Local DOH data updates reported between Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 661 cases (+3); 11,836 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 135 cases (+1); 3,382 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 979 cases (+3); 19,501 negative tests; 22 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,740 cases (+9); 35,748 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,932 cases (+29); 139,241 negative tests; 293 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 129,474 cases (+426); 1,433,364 negative tests; 7,579 deaths (+1)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 14 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 55 cases in residents; 10 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 204 cases in residents; 57 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 96 facilities; 1,165 cases in residents; 377 in employees; 218 deaths
Pennsylvania: 919 facilities; 20,730 cases in residents; 4,394 in employees; 5,127 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
