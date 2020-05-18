A refinement of data related to COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania now shows no Greene County residents have died from the virus.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday that Department of Health employees have been checking official death records to ensure that deaths are attributed to the county of residence, which may be different than the county where a person died.
“For example, if a person who resided in a nursing home died from COVID-19, but actually maintained a residence in another county, their death will be reported in their county of residence,” she said, noting it is done that way in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additional data has also been provided about race, gender, age and pre-existing conditions of those who have died.
Hypertension (974 cases) and dementia (965 cases) were the two most prevalent conditions, followed by diabetes (611 cases).
The report, current as of Sunday, noted that about 38% of death records did not include comorbidity data. The data also shows that nearly 88% of the reported deaths are in those 65 or older.
Levine said the DOH is now reporting deaths through a different system to get as close to real-time death reporting as possible.
Also on Monday, the DOH reported a second long-term care living facility in Fayette County identified a single case of COVID-19. Last month, the department noted one facility in the county with three cases in residents.
Officials have not identified any of the 561 facilities across the state with virus cases, but Levine said the additional data on facilities like nursing or personal care homes would be made available later this week.
Between Sunday and Monday, there were two additional virus cases reported in both Fayette and Washington counties (91 and 133 respectively). No additional cases were reported in Greene County, which has had 27 cases since May 2.
Five additional cases and six more deaths were reported in Westmoreland County, where there are now 432 cases and 38 who have died from COVID-19.
Additional information on the coronavirus can be found at health.pa.gov.
