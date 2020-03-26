The state Department of Health reported 560 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, with the number of cases in Fayette County doubling to eight between Wednesday and Thursday.
The total number of cases in the state reached 1,687, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.
“We're seeing the most positive cases in patients that are in the 50-and-over age bracket. They make up approximately 46% of all cases," Levine said.
About 39% of the state's patients are between 25 and 49, she said, noting that it's "very important that younger adults not be complacent about their susceptibility to COVID-19.”
Since the first reported cases on March 6, Levine said COVID-19 has led to the hospitalization of about 10% of those who contracted the virus. Fifty-six of those approximately 170 people required intensive care treatment, she said, with 32 requiring a ventilator.
"Of those hospitalized, approximately 46% are over the age of 65, many with chronic medical conditions,” Levine said.
The virus has lead to the death of 16 people in the state, including two Allegheny County, where there are 133 COVID-19 cases including the 45 new cases detected Thursday.
Greene County saw an additional case identified bringing its total to three.
Westmoreland’s total rose to 24 from 16, and Washington County reported two more cases, bringing its total number of cases to 12.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that a bill has been passed that will infuse $50 million into the health care system to purchase medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and emergency workers to help fight the pandemic.
He's expected to sign the bill Friday.
“I'm working to get that $50 million moving as quickly as I can,” Wolf said, offering thanks to the state legislature for moving quickly and to the federal government for the support its provided so far.
Wolf said Pennsylvania is just seeing the beginning of the crisis as nobody knows how bad the surge will be or when it will end.
"We must prepare ourselves mentally and physically to be in this for the long haul. We're not fighting a battle here we're fighting a war," he said.
He again emphasized the need to stay at home or socially distance from people to stop the spread of the virus, which can take up to 14 days to present symptoms. As medical professionals take care of all types of patients, Wolf said, staying at home is a way to thank them through action.
"We must act as if we all have (COVID-19). This is the only way we can reduce the burden on the medical system," he said.
