Local counties continued to see an increase COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health, with nearly half of the 450 confirmed and probable cases reported statewide on Monday in Allegheny County.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach,” said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Fayette and Greene counties saw the fewest number of new cases in the area – with 10 total between the two. Washington and Westmoreland County accounted for 50 of the new cases, while Allegheny County’s case count rose by 218.
Heading into the July 4 weekend, Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf continued to stress the state’s order that masks must be worn when leaving home.
“The order to make mask-wearing mandatory when leaving home was put in place to protect all Pennsylvanians from the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf reiterated Sunday. “This simple practice, combined with social distancing, handwashing, and staying home if sick, is paramount to stopping this virus from infecting more people. I again urge Pennsylvanians to mask up for the protection of everyone.”
Local DOH data reported Monday includes:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 147 cases (+7); 5,427 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 47 cases (+3); 1,412 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 318 cases (+23); 8,979 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 828 cases (+27); 19,599 negative tests; 38 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 3,775 cases (+218); 63,077 negative tests; 190 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 90,304 cases (+450); 743,020 negative tests; 6,754 deaths (+1)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: three facilities; six cases in residents; five in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: seven facilities; nine cases in residents; three in employees
Westmoreland County: 17 facilities; 149 cases in residents; 45 in employees
Allegheny County: 47 facilities; 543 cases in residents; 164 in employees
Pennsylvania: 709 facilities; 17,933 cases in residents; 3,351 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
