On Wednesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine started a press conference with a moment of silence for Adeline Fagan, a 28-year-old doctor in Texas who recently died from COVID-19 after treating patients who have the virus.
Levine said people like Fagan are the reason why testing strategies and coverage of COVID-19 testing is so important.
“It’s is why the legislature should stop wasting time trying to overturn vetoes of public health measures that are designed to save lives,” Levine said.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently vetoed House Bill 2787, which would have allowed local school districts to make decisions on fall sports.
“We must be united in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Levine said.
Michael Huff, the state’s director for testing and contact tracing, said it’s the department’s priority to make sure all citizens of Pennsylvania who want or need a test have access to one.
“However, priority attention will be given to those who are most vulnerable,” Huff said.
The groups in the highest priority for testing include hospitalized individuals with signs of COVID-19 symptoms, symptomatic individuals in close contact to a positive case and asymptomatic individuals with underlying health conditions who are in close contact to a positive case.
The second tier of COVID-19 testing is for those with COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts of confirmed cases who are asymptomatic, asymptomatic individuals who live in congregate care facilities, or asymptomatic individuals who work in health care, non-long-term-care congregate care facilities like homeless shelters, home health care, emergency services, child and adult protective services, prisons and hospice services.
The third tier is based on COVID-19 prevalence in the community for asymptomatic individuals who work in areas with frequent interactions with the public and may not have ability to social distance on a continuous basis like retail, manufacturing, food service, etc.
Huff said the two COVID-19 tests include the PCR test, which is the most accurate, and the antigen test, which is more widely available and offers quicker results, but is less accurate.
“As the field of diagnostic testing evolves and antigen tests become more readily available, we must ensure that the most suitable type of tests is being administered to our citizens,” Huff said, adding they’re continuing to build up testing capacities in case of any future outbreak.
Jessica Altman, Pennsylvania’s insurance commissioner, said no Pennsylvanian in need of a test should forgo that test for any reason including the fear on what the test may cost.
“The insurance department wants to ensure Pennsylvanians that if they lose their employer-sponsored health-care coverage because their employment was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, there are options available for them to continue to have coverage,” Altman said.
Altman added they can have coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, CHIP and COBRA are other options.
She added that Pennsylvania has its own state-based, self-sustaining health-insurance marketplace at www.pennie.com that launched on Tuesday with open enrollment beginning Nov. 1.
Local DOH data updates reported Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 778 cases (+3); 14,755 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 181 cases (+2); 4,071 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,310 cases (+18); 24,170 negative tests; 29 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,096 cases (+39); 41,260 negative tests; 52 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 11,867 cases (+46); 167,308 negative tests; 354 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 152,544 (+898); 1,790,412 negative tests; 8,062 deaths (+39)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 19 cases in residents; 18 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 17 in employees; 10 deaths
Westmoreland County: 24 facilities; 229 cases in residents; 67 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,475 cases in residents; 506 in employees; 283 deaths
Pennsylvania: 967 facilities; 22,443 cases in residents; 4,926 in employees; 5,396 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
