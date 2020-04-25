Eight new COVID-19 cases and an additional death were reported in Fayette County, according to state Department of Health data.
The death, reported Friday, brings the county’s number of virus-related deaths to four. There are 79 cases in the county after four new cases were reported by the DOH on both Friday and Saturday.
Statewide, 1,537 people have died from COVID-19, and there have been 40,049 positive cases detected, according to Saturday’s data.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said “a significant number” of those who have died had preexisting conditions.
“The majority of deaths have been in seniors … and patients in nursing homes,” she said Saturday. “Many of those patients have a comorbid condition, sometimes clusters of comorbid conditions, and that puts them at particular risk for contracting COVID-19, and from getting very ill … and tragically passing away from COVID-19.”
About 61% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been in residents or employees of nursing homes or personal care homes, according to the DOH data.
One of Fayette County’s deaths, and three of its cases, were identified in a nursing or personal care home.
During briefings on Friday and Saturday, Levine answered questions about what will go into reopening regions of the state.
While state officials said one of standards used will be having fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, Levine stressed that there are many other considerations.
She said the stability of a region’s hospital system, the availability of testing and the availability of contact tracing will also be considered.
Hospital capacity and bed availability are important factors to consider in reopening areas, she said.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’re looking on a regional basis, because some of the particularly rural counties don’t have a lot of hospitals,” she said. “We will need to take into consideration the regional availability of beds and resources to take care of patients if we do see an outbreak of COVID-19” after reopening.
While other area counties saw additional cases reported, Greene County’s count remained at 25 for the sixth straight day on Saturday.
Locally, Westmoreland County saw the highest number of new cases reported – 43 – bringing its total to 360 on Saturday.
Washington County’s count rose by three to 99 cases and Allegheny County’s count rose by 21 to 1,198.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf spoke about increased “toxic” stress and anxiety that many Pennsylvanians area experiencing from stay-at-home orders and surging unemployment rates.
While unemployment compensation is coming, he said, not having the money yet won’t pay bills or feed families.
He referred those in need of food to www.feedingpa.org or www.hungerfreepa.org.
“They’re the hubs of information for where people can get assistance locally, and in their communities,” Wolf said.
He said the state Utility Commission also has resources for those struggling to pay bills, and the United Way’s 211 system also offers resources.
“Many of our typical ways of dealing with anxiety have been eliminated,” Wolf said, citing trips to the gym, or visits with family and friends.
“We need to look for new ways to combat anxiety, like going for a midday walk or setting up a virtual happy hour with co-workers. And most of all, we need to reach out to one another and talk about our negative feelings. It helps to know that you’re not the only one feeling isolated, or exhausted, so let me be the first to assure you, you’re not.”
