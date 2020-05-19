The state Department of Health on Tuesday posted a county-by-county breakdown of which long-term care living facilities have had cases of COVID-19.
The listing includes the names of the facilities, how many cases have been identified in residents or staff, and how many deaths have occurred.
However, said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, if there are fewer than five cases or deaths, the specific numbers will not be listed “to protect patient privacy.”
In Fayette County, Mount Macrina Manor was listed as having cases of COVID-19 in residents, though the specific numbers were redacted.
A second county facility was identified as having a resident with the virus in Monday’s DOH data, but was not listed in Tuesday’s update.
Asked about the change, DOH spokesman Nate Wardle said the listing will continue to be updated.
“We are going to be continuing to work to ensure our data is accurate compared to what is occurring in each long-term care facility. As always, we are working with the data reported to us, and will work to reconcile this data on a regular basis,” Wardle said.
Levine, on Tuesday, said while the DOH is providing the information, “It is actually the responsibility of the facilities to let family members know about cases in long-term care living facilities and to keep the families updated.”
According to the DOH’s Tuesday report, Fayette County’s total COVID-19 case count increased by one to 92. Greene County remained at 27 cases for the 17th consecutive day.
Washington County’s count went down by three to 130 cases, and Westmoreland County’s count decreased by one to 431.
There have been 63,666 COVID-19 cases identified in Pennsylvania, and 4,624 people have died.
For more information on the virus, including nursing home data, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.