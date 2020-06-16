No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fayette, Greene or Washington counties on Tuesday, as state counts continued to remain low.
The state Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases – the third straight day fewer than 400 cases were reported. One of the new cases was reported in Westmoreland County.
An additional 33 new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,276.
The DOH reported 75% of those who contracted the virus have recovered.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday summer brings a risk of tick bites, noting some symptoms of Lyme disease, which can be caused by ticks, are similar to those of COVID-19.
“Over the past several months, we have seen an increase in the number of emergency department visits related to tick bites,” Levine said. “Some symptoms of Lyme disease, such as fever, chills and headache, are similar to symptoms of COVID-19. It is essential that all residents know the proper ways to protect themselves against ticks and are aware of the dangerous diseases they can carry. We want all Pennsylvanians to get outside and be healthy but do so in the safest way possible.”
Last year, there were 8,500 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Pennsylvania according to preliminary reports.
Left untreated, the disease can cause severe symptoms, affecting the heart, nervous system and joints.
The DOH recommended several steps to reduce the chances of a tick bite, including using repellent that contains at least 20% DEET and wearing light-colored clothing.
While some of the symptoms of Lyme disease and COVID-19 overlap, one of them that is exclusive to Lyme is a red, swollen bullseye-shaped rash, Levine said.
