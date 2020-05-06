The Class of 2020 has lost many of the traditional rites of passage associated with their senior year of high school, but one Brownsville Area School District mother is dedicated to seeing the district’s seniors honored.
“It’s a very tough pill to swallow,” said Susan DeWitt, whose daughter Hannah will graduate from BASD this year.
Inspired by veterans banners she’s seen in other communities, DeWitt is spearheading a project that will honor seniors with similar banners – hoping to then leave the brackets in place so that the community can then use them to honor veterans.
After getting permission from Brownsville council to install them, DeWitt said she started the difficult task of searching for contact information for the parents or guardians of more than 100 BASD seniors.
Since she started the project last month, DeWitt said she’s focused on five seniors each night, combing through social media to find them, sending messages and reaching out to their families.
One banner with the bracket costs $100, and those who can afford to pay for them have been doing so.
But DeWitt said each senior will be recognized with a double-sided photo banner, regardless of whether their family can pay for it. To ensure that, she started a GoFundMe to help support the project.
She’s already picked up 25 banners and brackets, and has enough money in the GoFundMe to pay for 30 more. That’s about half of the district’s seniors, she said.
DeWitt said someone asked recently what will happen if she isn’t able to raise the necessary funds. Failure, she said, isn’t an option.
“Every senior in the Brownsville community is going to have a banner if I have to take my next two paychecks to put toward it,” DeWitt said.
While she’s asking parents to supply students’ photos for the banners, DeWitt said if she can’t reach parents, she will reach out to the photography studio that took senior photos. Getting those photos will come at an additional cost, she said, but she will do so if necessary.
DeWitt said some Brownsville-area parents whose students attend cyber school, are home schooled or are students at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School have asked to buy banners as well.
Absolutely, she’s told them.
“These kids deserve something for all of their hard work,” DeWitt said.
Area volunteer fire companies have agreed to hang the brackets and banners throughout Brownsville at no cost. DeWitt said any donated funds that remain after all of the banners are paid for will be split equally between the departments, which are struggling financially because so many of their fundraisers have been canceled.
When the banners are removed, seniors will be able to take theirs – a keepsake of a year they didn’t expect, but one that will teach them to be resilient, DeWitt said.
“I think the seniors are going to love them, and I think that it is going to make our community look so much brighter,” she said.
The family of any BASD senior can reach DeWitt at 724-322-7330 to talk about the initiative. To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/brownsville-area-senior-banners.
