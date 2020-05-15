State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said his offices in Uniontown, Ohiopyle, Meyersdale and Confluence will again be seeing constituents in person, but by appointment only.
The change goes into effect Monday, May 18.
Those who wish to make an appointment can call 724-438-6100 to do so, and Dowling noted that social distancing measures will be observed.
“While my staff and I continued to serve residents throughout the governor’s enactment of the red phase, we weren’t able to provide support face-to-face. I am glad that option will again be available to residents next week and look forward to the time when the office can be fully up and running,” Dowling said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.