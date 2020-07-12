A drive-through luminaria event will take the place of the walk for Relay For Life this year.
The annual walk for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Fayette County was canceled this year because COVID-19, but organizers still wanted to find a way to still have the fundraiser that honors those who are battling or have lost their lives to cancer.
Organizers decided to make the luminaria ceremony, which is a part of the event where people purchase a luminaria bag in honor of someone fighting or have died from cancer, and hundreds of bags are lit and put on display.
“The Luminaria Ceremony is always the most heartwarming and emotional part of Relay For Life,” said Dillon Spencer, the senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “So, the committee decided to place their efforts in rallying the support of the community to pull together a powerful ceremony that will take place on Saturday, July 18.”
The American Cancer Society is inviting people to drive through the Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus on that Saturday evening as a show of support for those battling cancer.
In addition to the luminaria bags, a basket raffle and photo area will be available, memorial/tribute programs booklets will also be distributed and cancer survivors will be given special survivor bags, while supplies last.
They ask everyone attending to follow social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly encouraged.
“I’m completely humbled by the support we have received from the community in helping to fund American Cancer Society research, programs and services,” Spencer said.
COVID-19 has posed a new threat to the American Cancer Society’s mission as it has caused a reduction in the society’s fundraising revenue and forced them to take significant cost-saving measures like cuts to both non-personnel and personnel expenses.
“Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither has the work of the American Cancer Society,” Spencer said. “We continue to engage with people where they live their lives, with a greater emphasis on the digital world in which we live. Most importantly, we continue to serve patients and attack cancer from every angle through research, education, advocacy and patient services.”
The Relay For Life Luminaria Drive-Through will be from 7 to 10 p.m. July 18 at the Penn State Fayette.
Anyone wishing to purchase a luminaria bag to have displayed during the event can do so until Tuesday, July 14, by visiting www.relayforlife.org/fayettecountypa.
