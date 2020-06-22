The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has started taking appointments for road skills tests for potential drivers.
Tests can now be scheduled online at www.dmv.pa.gov or by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.
The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.
The following enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills tests will continue and the following safety protocols will be in place:
n PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test. The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.
n All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.
n Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.
n Examiners will use iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.
PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers are also available for non-commercial testing. For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third Party Vendors, please visit the website.
