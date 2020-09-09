A local organization will keep their decadeslong theme of unity through a virtual gala this Saturday.
Founded in 1975, the East End United Community Center (EEUCC) was started in Uniontown with an after-school and employment training program.
“The founders of the East End United Community Center felt the word ‘united’ should be prominent in the organization’s name,” said Keeley Forrestel, the executive director of the EEUCC. “They wanted to ensure the organization represented cooperation among the organization and the community regardless of racial or religious backgrounds.”
Forrestel said the organization has focused on building the community and offering positive programs, ensuring there’s a safe space for use, where families can grow and build a sense of community.
Current programs include the Little Legends Daycare and Preschool, 21st Century Afterschool Programs for students grades K-8 in Albert Gallatin School District and Central Greene School District, the Silver Generations group of older adults, Strong African American Families to prevent initiation to risk behaviors such as drug abuse, alcohol and cigarette use, and sexual activity for low-income African American children who are nearing adolescence and their parents, Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) that provides nutritious foods available through their programs to contribute to the healthy growth and wellness of the development of young children and the Connect 2 Classrooms truancy program designed to address truancy issues through prevention and intervention services.
“I think that we have a big emphasis on providing youth-oriented programming, ensuring the youth are being provided with resources contributing to their success and their family’s success as well,” Forrestel said.
In the future, Forrestel said she would like to provide more programs for older youth around high-school age as well as provide programming for much younger children, so the center will be a place for them as they grow and develop.
Although the center has been in its current building for 12 years, the employees have been with the center for the past 20 years and have a strong sense of the community in the East End of Uniontown and with the families that reside there.
Even though COVID-19 restrictions have canceled the community center’s annual in-person gala event, Forrestel said they will hold it remotely while continuing to strengthen ties in the community.
“We’d like to have it in person, but we want to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe,” Forrestel said.
The solution was to have the gala online via Zoom webinar where those participating can spend an hour and a half virtually meeting and greeting with one another, watching videos of photos as well as the history of the center.
Tickets can be purchased online starting at $60.
After the tickets are purchased, participants receive a link to join the gala.
Gala ticket holders will also receive a meal from Sullivan Brothers, a bottle of wine from Pepperberries and a slice of cake from Goodie Girls, all businesses in downtown Uniontown.
“We wanted to have something in addition to joining the Zoom meeting and support some local businesses,” Forrestel said, adding that it can take people to new business in the area.
Forrestel said they normally hold a silent auction and a raffle at the in-person gala, and will take that virtual this year with a link for an online silent auction.
“We thought it would be fun to have that,” Forrestel said. “I hope that people participate online, and they have a little fun.”
As in other years, Forrestel said the virtual gala will honor a person and an organization in the community for their contributions to the east end and the community center.
This year, the center will honor the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration (FCBHA) as well as Joan Tracy, a board member with the EEUCC since its formation.
“She’s a gem and has really brought so much to the success of the organization,” Forrestel said of Tracy, adding the FCBHA, “is a wonderful organization and very much a part of so many activities and moving so many initiatives forward in Fayette County.”
The speaker for this year’s gala is Dr. Norma Thomas, a long-standing board member who will speak about her time with the EEUCC, about the importance of the organization being a part of the community and advocating unity of the community, which reflects the theme of this year’s gala, “Unity in the Community”.
The limit for the gala, which begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 12, is 100 participants.
For more information on the gala and the EEUCC, visit their website at www.eeucc.org.
