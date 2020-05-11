When Dr. Julio Palma decided to run for 24 hours to raise funds and awareness for the East End United Community Center, he set a modest mileage and fundraising goal: 62 miles and $2,4000.
Community donations, and Palma himself, far exceeded both. More than $8,000 was raised by Palma’s 110-mile run throughout Uniontown.
“We were overwhelmed by the support,” said EEUCC Executive Director Keeley Forrestel.
The funds raised will help to support emergency relief efforts at the Uniontown center, which includes providing meals, supplies and other necessities to those in need.
Palma, who calls running his passion, said he felt fortunate to be able to use it to help raise awareness and funds for EEUCC.
“In these times, the most vulnerable of our communities are the ones that are being affected the most because of this public health crisis and economic crisis,” he said.
A professor at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, Palma said he came to the idea of running to help EEUCC after donating to some local organizations, but feeling that wasn’t enough.
Calling running a “selfish sport” that focuses on the needs of the person doing it, Palma said he challenged himself to find a way to use it for something more.
“I wanted to channel this selfish ability for something bigger than it is,” he said. “In these times of crisis, I believe people should come together.”
During his run, Palma stayed in and around Uniontown, running through the East End and around Uniontown Hospital to honor health care and other essential workers who continue to report to work daily to meet the needs of the community.
While he was thankful that the idea raised funds, Palma said he is hopeful people will continue to offer support to the EEUCC and other organizations like it.
“Even if my goal was exceeded …. it doesn’t mean our community stops needing help. This crisis is going to have long-term consequences, that I’m sure about,” he said.
Forrestel said the mileage run by Palma, her husband, is the most he’s ever completed at once.
“He was inspired by the contributions and the encouragement,” she said.
As people donated – online or by mail – they sent notes that helped continue to propel him forward, she said.
Other local runners joined Palma for some portions of the run.
“It really raised some awareness and brought a lot of people in who weren’t familiar with what EEUCC does,” Forrestel said. “Now, they can be a part of something new.”
As summer approaches, she said center staff is looking toward what programming they can present to the youth EEUCC serves as coronavirus-related restrictions are eased.
“We’re going to have to be innovative about that,” she said. “I think we can do it as long as we stay connected and we stay open and provide some of these basic needs, and supplement those with some fun activities.”
While the money raised on Palma’s run will be a big boost as EEUCC continues to provide, Forrestel said the center also thankfully accepts donations of supplies that are sent out to families. However, some of the necessities – toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and hand soap – can only be purchased in limited amounts.
Community members who want to help could pick up one those things during a grocery trip and drop them at the center Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Forrestel said.
Those dropping off a donation could either come to the front door to hand it off to a staff member, or call 724-437-1660, and a staff member will come out to the car and get the item.
To continue to help the community in the most meaningful way, EEUC’s Facebook page, @EEUCC.org, has a two-question survey. Forrestel said it will remain up indefinitely, and the results will help shape how the center provides services and gauge what people need the most.
