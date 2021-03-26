Excela Health has started a vaccination registry open to all individuals interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The creation of the registry coincides with the opening of a dedicated, appointment-only vaccination clinic in North Huntingdon, and allows anyone to join Excela’s waiting list regardless of current eligibility. As vaccine becomes available, registrants will be notified to schedule an appointment for vaccination in accordance with state guidelines.
Registration can be done through ExcelaHealth.org or by calling 724-689-1690. Those who submit information via the website will receive email notification; callers will be contacted by phone to schedule. The phone line is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“Over the past several weeks, our clinicians have been administering vaccines as rapidly as we receive shipments of doses, and our Information Technology team has been refining the signup process in anticipation of a more widespread availability of vaccine,” said John Sphon, Excela Health chief executive officer. “We are pleased to be able to offer our community this streamlined option for being served in a timely and efficient manner.”
Currently, Excela is vaccinating individuals in the 1A group: health care workers, individuals over the age of 65 and individuals with certain underlying conditions.
By signing up in advance, individuals can join the health system’s wait list so that as the state recommendations change, their interest in being vaccinated is already known. Should individuals receive the vaccine from another provider, they are asked to cancel registration with Excela.
Currently Excela is administering the Moderna vaccine, which is offered as a two-dose regimen. At the time the appointment is made for the first dose, registrants will also receive the appointment for the second dose.
Excela’s clinic is located at 8885 Norwin Avenue, North Huntingdon, inside the former Galaxy Fitness Center. Vaccines are administered between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays, but hours and days of operation are subject to change as vaccine availability allows.
