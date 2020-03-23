The shuttering of schools and businesses and the omnipresence of viral pandemic conversation on social and traditional media feeds is new territory for many people.
In a time of such uncertainty, mental health professionals have noted the risk for anxiety and related disorders in individuals, and that can ring true as well in young children and adolescents who may not be able to grasp the significance of COVID-19 and its effects.
“Most kids — adults as well — are just feeling the unknown, the uncertainty with what’s going on,” said Keli DeCarlo, guidance counselor in the Albert Gallatin Area School District.
Several area school districts in recent days have shared resources from national organizations to aid parents in helping their children cope with the exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic.
Albert Gallatin, for instance, provided guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how parents can talk with their children about the virus, such as remaining calm and reassuring, making yourself available to listen and talk and avoiding language that might blame others and lead to stigma.
“The main thing parents can do is remain calm and make sure their children are feeling safe,” said DeCarlo. “Reassure them so they don’t feel that extra concern and anxiety coming from the parents as well.
“Just being available to listen and to talk to them does a lot to calm them down.”
The CDC also suggests parents limiting their child’s amount of screen time focused on COVID-19, and ensuring they are providing information that is honest and accurate.
“If they can provide accurate, honest information for their child’s appropriate age and development level, it will do a lot to calm them down,” said DeCarlo. “Limit what they hear in the media. It can be too overwhelming to handle.”
The National Association of School Nurses (NASN) and the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP), which jointly released a resource providing guidance to parents on how to safely provide accurate prevention information to children, said early elementary school children need brief, simple information that should balance COVID-19 facts with reassurances that their environment is safe.
Upper elementary and early middle school children, who may be more vocal in asking questions about the outbreak and its repercussions, may need help separating reality from rumor and fantasy, said the resource, while adolescents are more like to be capable of discussing the events in a more adult-like fashion and can be referred to appropriate sources of COVID-19 facts to help them feel a sense of control.
“It’s good for kids to not be afraid of how they feel,” said DeCarlo. “If they have questions, encourage them to speak up and not keep it inside, because they may not realize why we’re doing things differently.”
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network recommends that families experiencing isolation or quarantine understand the situation is temporary and suggests a consistent family schedule for bedtimes, meals and exercise, as well as doing activities at home that have made the family feel better in other stressful situations, such as playing games, watching movies and reading together.
“The best thing,” said DeCarlo, “is to do mindful activities to remain in the present and enjoy each day.
“Let your children know this is different from your regular schedule, but we’re going to have a new schedule for the time being and it’s only temporary,” she said.
Perhaps most importantly, it’s about making the best of a bad situation, DeCarlo said.
“Stress to them the positives that can come out of it — like building relationships and doing things you don’t normally get to do — instead of focusing on the negative aspects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.