Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) has received a $3.7 million grant as part of the CARES Act for COVID-19 prevention.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao recently announced that FACT has been awarded the grant as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
FACT Director Lori Groover-Smith said the grant is a big help as their funding is based on passenger miles, but with COVID-19, passenger trips and miles had gone down by 70%.
Groover-Smith said they will use the grant money for operations as it is earmarked for preparing and responding to COVID-19.
She said the grant is good for not only subsidizing the drop in passengers due to mitigation measures, but to help fund the protective equipment like cleaning supplies, thermometers, masks and a secluded and protected area for a bus driver on one of the buses.
Groover-Smith added that they’re permitted to use the grant money for any costs incurred from January for the next two years or until the money runs out.
She added that the funding can be used for both the fixed routes and the shared ride service, the latter seeing a slight increase in passengers as restrictions have loosened.
With the grant being executed the same day that Fayette County was moved to the green phase, Groover-Smith said she hopes to see more people use the fixed routes again for going back to the retail businesses and using it for other errands.
She added that anyone can visit www.factbus.com for more information as well as schedules and any updated schedules or routes.
