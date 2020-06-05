Fay-Penn Economic Development Council is providing up to $250 in free personal protective equipment (PPE) and other COVID-19 abatement supplies to for-profit businesses.
“We’re continuing to do whatever we can to help local businesses survive economic downturn,” said Bob Shark, Fay-Penn’s executive director. “It’s not a total solution, but donating $250 worth of PPE and other supplies will lift a bit of the financial pressure our businesses have experienced.”
Shark said the agency’s “Going Green” program is available for businesses that have 25 or fewer employees.
Fay-Penn will buy and donate the supplies to those businesses until the funding is expended.
“We had to adapt rapidly when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pennsylvania,” Shark said. “Our initial response was to disseminate information to the Fayette business community as quickly as it became available, and to help our businesses in applying for grants and loans. To date, we’ve assisted over 150 different companies to answer their questions and to complete applications for the various funding programs available from federal, state and private sources. We also created a comprehensive COVID-19 business resource webpage at www.faypenn.org that includes a downloadable reference guide for reopening a business, with both general and industry-specific information on how to do that as safely as practical.”
Fay-Penn’s second business support phase is a smaller disposable mask donation effort. Fayette County’s small businesses can request up to 250 disposable masks based on how many employees they have. Masks are still available upon request.
To request masks, PPE and other supplies, or for additional information, contact Lori Scott or Ben Siebart at 724-437-7913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.