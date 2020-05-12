With Fayette County entering the yellow phase of COVID-19 restrictions this Friday, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has launched a business-reopening campaign.
“Our small business community has been shut down now for seven weeks,” said Muriel Nuttall, the executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. “The news that many can start to reopen on Friday comes just in time for those who are struggling to pay the bills and keep their businesses going through this pandemic.”
Nuttall added that the chamber wanted to make sure the businesses reopen in a way that is safe for them, their employees, their customers and their clients.
“As a chamber of commerce, it is our job to be the voice of the business community,” Nuttall said. “This is especially important in unprecedented times like this.”
The United Fayette Business Reopening campaign was launched by the chamber, and features a new website that includes a downloadable Back to Business resource book.
The book walks a business through creating a plan for reopening while addressing cleanliness and safety for all while abiding by the CDC guidelines and includes a downloadable sign for businesses to put on their front doors that acknowledges that they have created and are abiding by a plan for safety.
The website also has a business resource page with government loans and grant information as well as the popular “Take Out Blitz” webpage where a list of county restaurants is continuously being updated on their status and services.
“We knew that we could get something in place very quickly that would help this hard-hit industry,” said Kathi Hull, the workforce coordinator at the chamber. “We never expected that the usage of the site would be so well received; we’re pleased to have been able to provide this service.”
Also included in the campaign is a link to a business directory, social media pages and direct mail pieces, all to help businesses get back in business.
“We always encourage people to shop local, but in this kind of situation, shopping, eating and thinking local is vitally important to helping our business community recover,” said Kathy Dowling, membership services coordinator at the chamber.
Information regarding the campaign can be found at www.unitedfayette.com or by accessing the Fayette Chamber of Commerce website at www.fayettechamber.com. The social media sites can be accessed most easily at www.facebook.com/faycham.
For more information on the campaign or the chamber, call the chamber office at 724-437-4571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.