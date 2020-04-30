The Fayette Chamber of Commerce helping local businesses in a number of ways, including encouraging support local restaurants through the “Take Out Blitz” section of their website.
Officials initially gathered information from restaurants that were members of the chamber to let people know what restaurants were open and when, and whether each was offering delivery, takeout or curbside pickup.
“Then we made the decision to say it’s not just about our members, but to support the business community as a whole in Fayette County,” chamber Executive Director Muriel Nuttall said.
Chamber employees started looking at websites, social-media pages and calling restaurants in the county to get their information for the Take Out Blitz page, and the chamber has been promoting the list on its website and social media, encouraging people to support local eateries.
“We’re pushing it out every way we possibly can to get the information out to the community,” Nuttall said.
The list includes the restaurants’ phone numbers as well as links to their websites and social media pages.
Nuttall said the list is “very fluid” and is updated on a daily basis. Some restaurants recently reopened after being closed for a few weeks, she said.
Nuttall said the chamber website also has a section dedicated to resources for businesses. The section includes links to state and federal programs, and other helpful information.
Any restaurant in Fayette County that wants to be added to the Take Out Blitz page, can call the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 724-437-4571 or email at info@fayettechamber.com
To view the lists and other information, visit the chamber’s website at www.fayettechamber.com.
