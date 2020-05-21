The Fayette County commissioners are continuing to push for the county to fully reopen, so all of its business can be open and operating.
During Thursday’s virtual meeting, the commissioners received a message under public comment, asking them to defy Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders and let all businesses in the county reopen.
“We really can’t defy the governor’s orders without heavy ramifications,” said Commission Chairman Dave Lohr.
Earlier this month, Lohr and Commissioner Scott Dunn voted to have Fayette County join other local counties in a lawsuit against Wolf and state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine over the state shutdown order.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites voted against that motion.
“All three of us want to see businesses wide open and in full force,” Lohr said. “We’re stressing the need to do that with the governor’s office.”
Vicites said it’s the commissioners’ goal to have the county enter the green phase, and have everything open back up. He said officials are continuing to do everything they can to keep moving toward that goal, including keeping numbers low by urging social distancing and good hygiene practices.
“We’ll get to green a lot quicker,” Vicites said. “We need to get businesses back open and get Fayette County back to where it was.”
Dunn said the county commissioners don’t have say over things like various departments do at the state level.
“All these places that have jurisdiction over businesses can fine, cite and put you out of business,” Dunn said, adding that the last thing the commissioners want to do is tell businesses they can open, only to have the state come in to start citing and closing them.
In related COVID-19 news, the commissioner unanimously voted to approve additional cleaning of the eight magisterial district judge offices in Fayette County totaling $675 per week or $1,350 per month during the public health emergency, with the additional costs to end at the end of the pandemic.
Dunn said the commissioners will be seeking reimbursements from federal or state emergency management agencies for all additional expenses related to COVID-19.
Vicites said it will be very important for the county department heads to make sure all the extra spending on COVID-19-related costs are documented for any reimbursements.
