While the Fayette County Courthouse currently remains open, citizens were strongly encouraged Wednesday to conduct all business with county officials via phone or email, as some departments will not be accepting public visitors for several weeks.
The treasurer’s office had already closed its doors to in-person traffic in response to COVID-19.
“Currently, this is necessary for us to do to protect the public and office staff for health and safety reasons,” Treasurer Nancy Lee Wilson said.
The virus has not been detected in Fayette County, but Washington and Allegheny counties each have cases, and there have been 133 cases detected across the state, according to the state Department of Health.
Commissioners David Lohr, Vincent Vicites and Scott Dunn have been in discussions with department heads, row officers and court officials this week to determine the best course of action for future operations, they noted in a statement.
“While no firm decisions have been made, more information will become available as the situation evolves,” the statement read.
Information about public access and service limitations for individual departments can be found on the county website at www.fayettecountypa.org.
“The public’s consideration and patience in this matter is greatly appreciated,” the commissioners’ statement noted. “Citizens are encouraged to adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s pandemic guidelines at this time.”
Vicites, Dunn and Lohr will gather Thursday for their regular board meeting, which will include an agenda-setting session beforehand. The three opted to cancel the agenda session that was to occur Tuesday.
County department heads are not required to attend, and proclamations and a vote on the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance will not be acted upon.
