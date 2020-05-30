Fayette County taxpayers will have extra time to pay off their county property taxes.
Last week, the commissioners unanimously voted to extend the county property tax deadline to July 31.
Prior to that, taxpayers had until the end of June to pay the face value of their property tax without penalty.
“Obviously, a lot of people are out of work,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “People need a break, and that’s all we’re trying to do.”
“Extending it will hopefully give people some help if they need it,” said Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr, adding that people have been doing well with paying their taxes.
“We wanted to help where we could,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites. “Times are tough right now, so we hope an extra month will help them with their taxes.”
Dunbar Borough Tax Collector Tammy Nedrow, who is also the chief-of-staff for Dunn, said both property tax values appear on the same tax bill in the county, for the most part.
Those taxpayers who need to separately pay the totals can call their local tax collector and ask what they owe for their municipality property tax, as the tax collectors for any municipality must get permission from their governing body to extend the due date.
“This is to possibly assist in any hardships that may have occurred,” Nedrow said of the taxpayers who can take advantage of the extension and not pay the penalty amount.
For the commissioners to extend the tax due date, they first needed permission from the state legislature to give the individual counties the option of doing so.
Then the commissioners needed to see if they could fiscally do it.
“We had to monitor our budget to make sure we could do that, and the funds were available,” Vicites said.
“We have to be careful when doing extensions,” Lohr said, adding that the bills will continue to come in no matter what, and it’s important to have that revenue coming in to pay those bills rather than borrowing money.
Dunn said the county has been spending a lot of extra money for COVID-19-related issues that they hope to see reimbursed, but they also needed to see if the county could operate if an extension would happen.
“Once we figured that out, then it was a no brainer to give taxpayers that relief,” Dunn said.
