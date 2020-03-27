While the physical locations of many Fayette County-related offices are closed during the COVID-19 crisis, the commissioners said they have no plans to furlough county employees.
“We're still operational, but not completely,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
Lohr and Commissioners Vincent Vicites and Scott Dunn said the majority are working from home, continuing to conduct county business over the phone or through email or video conferencing.
“We're trying to be supportive of employees and work with them as much as possible, and encourage them and provide them hope for the future,” Vicites said.
He said the commissioners have been working with state and federal officials, implementing as many procedures as they can to effectively practice social distancing, and closing as much courthouse-related activity as they can by law. As of Friday, Fayette had nine COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health.
The county's first case was reported March 22.
“We're trying to do our best to make sure everyone is taken care of and safe, and understand that we're going to try to be there as a county and as an employer,” Dunn said. “We're trying to do what's right by the employees while maintaining a semblance of a budget—we're trying to walk that line.”
Even in difficult times, however, the commissioners said they're seeing people stepping up to help their fellow citizens.
“People are in the stores and there's a different feeling now,” Lohr said. “They're more receptive in helping each other and reaching out.”
Vicites specifically noted Rick Miller of Windows, Doors and More in Uniontown, who was able to obtain 1,100 coveralls, 200 shoe covers, 7,800 medical gloves, 5,700 gowns for medical personnel and the county's emergency management agency.
“We'll probably need more, but it's a good start,” Vicites said, adding that there are many other examples of those wanting to help their community. “They should be commended on that.”
Dunn said restaurants in the area have gone out of their way to continue to serve the community, like the Ye Old Inn in Dunbar recently donating hoagies and salad to Fayette Emergency Management Services.
“Some of these restaurants aren't doing well, but they're going out of their way to make sure the first responders are being fed,” Dunn said. “That shows community involvement. This isn't a partisan thing. We all have to work together.”
The commissioners also praised Fayette Emergency Management Agency for their hard work during the crisis, noting staff is working around the clock to get things accomplished.
They also reminded residents to stay safe by following coronavirus guidelines and stay optimistic.
“We have people who are concerned, and that's only natural, but we want to make sure people are positive and are looking in the right direction,” Lohr said. “We'll come out of the other side of this looking good.”
