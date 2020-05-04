The decision to exclude Fayette County from the areas of the state that will partially reopen Friday has frustrated local officials, prompting county commissioners to schedule a special meeting via video at 9:30 a.m. May 7 to address the issue.
“Fayette County statistics meet all the criteria to move to ‘yellow’ status,” Commissioner Scott Dunn wrote in a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that he shared on Facebook.
Dunn’s letter stated that Fayette’s cases equate to about 16 cases per 100,000 people while the standard is 50 per 100,000.
Dunn argued that Fayette County did its part to help flatten the curve, which he wrote is evident to the county’s one to two new cases per day on average, and the county’s hospitals are not overwhelmed.
He continued to state that resources and emphasis should be allocated to making sure the at-risk citizens like the elderly and chronically ill are protected.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, also took to Facebook to show his disappointment with Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to leave Fayette closed.
“Why even bother setting guidelines if you’re not going to follow them?” Warner asked, citing that Wolf had stated that counties with an infection rate of fewer than 50 people per 100,000 would be opened on May 8. “However, Fayette County with an infection rate of only 15 per 100,000 is ordered to remain closed. Meanwhile, he moved counties with a higher infection rate than us into the yellow phase.”
Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine have both said that the per capita rates are not the only things taken into consideration. Testing accessibility, contact tracing and other factors are also being looked at.
Warner said the last two months, the governor and his administration have not shown transparency, and decisions made in response to COVID-19 were unilaterally made by Wolf.
“There is absolutely nothing equal about one man holding supreme legislative authority for the last two months,” Warner wrote. “Nor is there any justice in the Secretary of Health, an unelected official appointed by the governor, declaring orders punishable by fines and prison.”
Dunn, meanwhile, said the now-shuttered small businesses are part of the backbone of the Fayette County economy, and many small business owners have gone without income for the duration of the pandemic. Sadly, Dunn wrote, some will never open again.
“Businesses with low employee and customer density, outdoor operations, and the ability to operate within CDC guidelines including social distancing and masking should be permitted to reopen at once,” Dunn wrote, adding that the county is not looking to be the wild west, but are at the point where it can safely open for business. “The great people of Fayette County wish to return to work. Please reconsider your decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.