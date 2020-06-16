The Fayette County commissioners will vote on a new nepotism policy for the county on Thursday.
Commissioners unanimously voted to place approving the policy on the agenda for Thursday's regular meeting. The policy states that the purpose is to meet the requirements of a county government to be open and transparent to gain public confidence.
“Nepotism creates the appearance of impropriety, whether or not any actual improper activities exist or have occurred, affecting the county’s ability to operate effectively and without hindrances,” the policy stated. “Potential personal conflicts from outside of the work environment that carry over to day-to-day working relationships can also result from nepotism.”
The policy bars the employment of any relative of a county commissioner, unless the relative's employment predated the commissioner being elected.
The policy also prohibits the employment of any relative of a department head in the department or office that a department head oversees. Any current employees who fit that situation will be exempt.
Clerk Amy Revak said the new policy will supersede the current policy and will immediately go into effect once it’s passed.
The policy doesn’t apply to non-compensated voluntary activities.
In other business, the commissioners will vote on whether to approve the expiration of the county’s declaration of disaster emergency relating to COVID-19. If approved the declaration would expire at midnight June 19.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said he had a couple of concerns over ending the declaration, questioning if doing so would hurt the county in getting any kind of program or funding and whether commissioners could reinstate the same disaster declaration if something similar happened again.
Vicites said he hopes to speak with Fayette County EMA Director Roy Shipley before Thursday’s meeting to get clarification before voting.
Vicites wanted to make sure the citizens know that even though the county is in the green phase and if the commissioners vote to end the declaration, social distancing, mask wearing and practicing hygiene should still be a priority.
The declaration was executed on March 13.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Unanimously voted to place a motion on the agenda approving a grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to procure COVID-19-related grant funding to pay for expenditures for cleaning personnel, screening/temperature taking personnel, overtime costs, and other related expenses. No matching funds are required.
n Unanimously voted to place on the agenda a motion to allow the construction of a memorial in the Fayette County Cemetery in honor of Roger Victor, who served as chief deputy coroner in the county for 28 years. Victor died in 2018. The design for the memorial and fundraising costs are under direction of Victor's daughter, and subject to final approval by the commissioners. There is no cost to the county.
n Announced there’s an opening on the LaFayette Manor Beechwood Court Board of Directors. Those interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a letter of interest to Amy Revak, 61 East Main St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401 or email at arevak@fayettepaorg by July 1.
