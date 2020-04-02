With all of Pennsylvania now under a stay-at-home order, Fayette County’s commissioners have urged local residents to do their part and forego unnecessary trips out.
“In the past two days, federal and state officials have been clear that these efforts are critical in the next two weeks to slow the spread of the virus,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “If any actions can be taken to further protect our families, workers and citizens—especially those in health care and emergency service industries — we plan to take those actions.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the county will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the federal and state governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The safety and well-being of those who live and work in Fayette County is of the utmost importance,” Lohr said, adding that the commissioners are working to help small businesses receive the resources they need in this challenging time.
“This is a very serious crisis, and we have to continue to stress the importance of staying home in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and remove the burden from our health-care system,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
The commissioners also asked citizens to continue practicing social distancing as well as proper hand-washing techniques, and other guidelines set for by the CDC.
“Social distancing is working, slowing the spread across Pennsylvania and right here in Fayette County,” Lohr said. “There are so many in our communities in the most vulnerable groups, such as older citizens and those with medical conditions, putting them at higher risk for complications from the coronavirus.”
Lohr added that Fayette County has always been a caring community and should continue to do so by those who may not be high-risk be aware they could carry the virus to people who are like parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors.
“We’re all in this together; we’ll come through this together; and together, we’ll be stronger for it,” Lohr said.
Earlier this month, the commissioners closed the courthouse to the public, moving many staff members to working at home.
A full list of restrictions and exemptions under the stay-at-home order, and other information on COVID-19 can be found at www.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.