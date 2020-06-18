A Fayette County business has started making face masks to help protect employers and employees against COVID-19.
“Really, I just woke up one morning and had an idea to get into the mask business,” said Chris Gearing, the vice president of Fayette Pipe Company, Specialty Conduit and Manufacturing and DCG Supplies, all located in Mount Braddock.
With family members in the health care field, Gearing said he saw the shortage in masks and decided to do something to help the community.
Primarily a steel-pipe manufacturer, Gearing said they had space in their building that was renovated by Hutchinson Electric for such an operation.
“It was nothing we knew anything about,” Gearing said. “It’s a completely different direction.”
However, that didn’t stop them from having Hiroki Nanko with Hirose Paper helping them get many contacts in the industry, and Yusheng Gao with FD Machinery helping them secure a mask-manufacturing machine to ship from China in 10 days or they wouldn’t be able to acquire one at all.
Following the delivery of the machine, a couple of challenges followed.
First, all the instructions on the machine were written in Chinese.
“We had to use the Google Translate app on our phones,” Gearing said, adding it took them three days to figure out how to operate the machine. “We have some really good guys here. We can pretty much put it together, have it in front of us and make it run.”
The bigger challenge, which still exists, is finding raw materials for the machine as they were hard to come by in the U.S.
“We were able to source everything here except the elastic from the ear loops--that came from China,” Gearing said.
He added that many companies in the U.S. have been very helpful with supplying raw materials for their three-ply disposable face masks, especially Ray Whitby with Monadnock Nonwovens.
From that point, they went to work, able to produce 18,000 masks every 10 hours. They’ve manufactured over a quarter of a million masks so far.
Gearing said he never set out to make a profit manufacturing masks, which is why he’s selling to businesses at $.45 per mask. He’s also selling the masks to hospitals at basically the cost they incur making them.
“We thought it was the right thing to do,” Gearing said. “It’s a big crunch for health care workers and the homemade stuff didn’t offer much protection so we went forward with it.”
While Gearing said they have received no guidance from the government on the federal or state level, the companies they’ve been working with have been bending over backward to help in their efforts and spread the word.
Gearing said the Community Foundation of Fayette County has been working with them for the foundation’s Front Line Mask Initiative where they donate face masks to first-response organizations, health care organizations, human service agencies and other nonprofit organizations located in or serving the residents of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
As of now, Gearing said they’re not selling masks to individuals, instead focusing their efforts on front-line responders, those in health care and businesses. They’ve received orders from other states, including Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan and Rhode Island.
Gearing, who co-owns the company with his father, Dan Gearing, said they have 75 people with four working the machine to make the masks, adding that he’s planning to add a second shift to the production.
As far as Gearing knows, they may be the only company in Pennsylvania that’s making masks at the volume at which they’re making the masks, but is taking the future of mask making one month at a time.
“Ultimately, we won’t be able to compete with the imports,” Gearing said. “I hope this awakens people to the fact that we have to buy these things locally.”
For more information on DCG Supplies, visit www.dcgsupplies.com.
