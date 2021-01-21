Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites has tested positive for COVID-19.
“As county commissioner, I felt it was appropriate to make the citizens aware that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Vicites said via text message. “I am not feeling too well at the current moment. I have several symptoms. This is not something to be taken lightly.”
Vicites stated that his symptoms began in the late afternoon of Jan. 14, and he received a positive test result later that evening.
“I have tested regularly for COVID-19, and I have tried to be responsible to protect my family and the community,” he stated. “But, I have responsibilities as a county commissioner that I will resume full force as soon as I can.”
While Vicites appeared remotely during Tuesday’s commissioner’s agenda meeting, he was absent from Thursday’s voting meeting.
Vicites said he will remain in quarantine, follow doctor’s orders, participate in virtual meetings whenever he can, taking it one day at a time.
Vicites’ fellow commissioners are hoping for the best and are taking precautions in light of the news.
“I hope he gets back to work as soon as he can,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “Vince is a vital part of the county and doing good stuff.”
Lohr said everyone is susceptible to the virus, which was why during their agenda meeting on Tuesday, Commissioner Scott Dunn said even though he has no symptoms, he’s quarantining as a precaution and is participating in county business remotely.
“We have a policy, and we’re trying to adhere to that policy like we require all the other county employees to do.”
“This can happen to anyone at any time,” Vicites stated. “As community members it is our duty to follow the CDC guidelines so please wear a mask, continue to social distance, and hand sanitizer regularly.”
