Hours after the Fayette County commissioners noted some changes in county procedures at a Thursday meeting, the board made the decision to close the courthouse to the general public.
In a notice issued around 4:30 p.m., Commissioners Vincent Vicites, Dave Lohr and Scott Dunn closed the courthouse effective Friday.
The only exception to the closure will be the courts, which will be providing only essential services, as mandated by the state Supreme Court.
Anyone who needs to conduct county-related business in offices that do not conduct court business (prothontary, clerk of courts and register of wills) is asked to contact the necessary office by phone or email.
Contact information for all county offices can be found at www.fayettecountypa.org.
The commissioners had already declared a countywide emergency on March 13, in light of the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.
At Thursday morning’s meeting, Dunn had said that making that declaration “will allow us to seek critical funding in the future.”
The novel coronavirus has not been detected in Fayette County, but positive tests have been confirmed in Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
At their meeting, the commissioners did not act upon any proclamations or nonessential items, hoping to avoid a crowd of people. Seventeen people, including the three commissioners, attended the meeting.
Among the measures postponed was a vote on the Second Amendment Ordinance that had been planned for this month.
“We encourage all citizens of Fayette County to adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for social distancing procedures,” Dunn said.
Dunn said, too, that visitation at the Fayette County Prison has been suspended, and he said “alternative means of communication” – involving virtual visitation – is being offered to inmates and visitors.
He also spoke about Fayette County’s Emergency Management Agency.
“Fayette EMA/911 has updated its emergency medical dispatch protocol for future COVID-19 screenings based on daily updates from the state Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Health,” he said.
Commissioners briefly discussed, too, the fate of the 2020 Pennsylvania primary election, scheduled for April 28 but under discussion.
“We have no idea what’s going on with the upcoming election at this point,” Lohr said, noting that he and others have been in touch with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
“This situation as far as the election goes is going to be a very trying time,” Lohr said.
Commissioners also implored residents to follow CDC directives, and they noted cooperation and compassion among people in the community. Lohr told a story of how his father received kind and generous help at the store from a young woman.
Dunn reminded people to take particular care in staying in touch with older residents who may find themselves more isolated during the crisis. He also urged people to support local businesses at a time when they’re taking hard economic hits.
“We’ve got to take this very seriously,” Vicites added. “We have to keep this from spreading so we can get this under control.”
The commissioners did work through a substantial number of items on Thursday’s agenda, including:
n Approving the Fayette County Prison’s request to seek grant funding through the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency of about $50,000 for re-entry programming. No matching funds are required of the county.
“It’s going to provide re-entry programming for the prisoners to transition from prison to the community,” said prison counselor Jamee Waligura
n Approving “engineering and acquisition costs in the amount of $65,000 in connection with Bridge 73 (Meidel’s Bridge in Connellsville Township, Fayette County),” as stated on the meeting agenda. The county is responsible for 20%.
Lohr described the approval as a particularly welcome move.
“This bridge has been down for seven years … and it’s finally going to be open,” Lohr said.
