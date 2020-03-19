Fayette County commissioners noted changes in county procedures, including those related to the courts, in the face of the COVID-19 crisis during a Thursday meeting.
They also stressed the importance of last Friday's declaration of a county-wide emergency.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said last week’s declaration “will allow us to seek critical funding in the future.” He noted that the virus had not yet been detected in Fayette County, but he said county preparations, in conjunction with other levels of government, were underway in case of “a potential future outbreak.”
He noted that the commissioners postponed all proclamations and nonessential matters for Thursday’s meeting to avoid a crowd of people. Seventeen people, including the three commissioners, gathered in the Public Service Building in Uniontown, for the meeting. Among the measures postponed was a vote on the Second Amendment Ordinance that had been planned for this month.
“We encourage all citizens of Fayette County to adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for social distancing procedures,” Dunn said.
Dunn said, too, that visitation at the Fayette County Prison has been suspended, and he said “alternative means of communication” – involving virtual visitation – is being offered to inmates and visitors.
Dunn delivered word that “all courtrooms and court-related offices are closed at the courthouse for nonessential functions until such time as stable operations within the court can be restored.” He added that people who have received a summons for jury duty in April do not have to report.
Board Chairman Dave Lohr urged people to keep watch on www.fayettecountypa.org to stay informed about updates and changes regarding judicial and other announcements. He added, “For any business that takes place in the courthouse, we’re really encouraging it to be appointment only.”
Dunn also spoke about Fayette County’s Emergency Management Agency.
“Fayette EMA/911 has updated its emergency medical dispatch protocol for future COVID-19 screenings based on daily updates from the state Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Health,” he said.
Commissioners briefly discussed, too, the fate of the 2020 Pennsylvania primary election, scheduled for April 28 but under discussion.
“We have no idea what’s going on with the upcoming election at this point,” Lohr said, noting that he and others have been in touch with Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
“This situation as far as the election goes is going to be a very trying time,” Lohr said.
Commissioners also implored residents to follow CDC directives, and they noted cooperation and compassion among people in the community. Lohr told a story of how his father received kind and generous help at the store from a young woman.
Dunn reminded people to take particular care in staying in touch with older residents who may find themselves more isolated during the crisis. He also urged people to support local businesses at a time when they’re taking hard economic hits.
“We’ve got to take this very seriously,” Commissioner Vincent A. Vicites added. “We have to keep this from spreading so we can get this under control.”
The commissioners did work through a substantial number of items on Thursday’s agenda, including:
n Approving the Fayette County Prison’s request to seek grant funding through the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency of about $50,000 for re-entry programming. No matching funds are required of the county.
“It’s going to provide re-entry programming for the prisoners to transition from prison to the community,” said prison counselor Jamee Waligura
n Approving “engineering and acquisition costs in the amount of $65,000 in connection with Bridge 73 (Meidel’s Bridge in Connellsville Township, Fayette County),” as stated on the meeting agenda. The county is responsible for 20%.
Lohr described the approval as a particularly welcome move.
“This bridge has been down for seven years … and it’s finally going to be open,” Lohr said.
