In a precautionary health and safety measure due to COVID-19, the Fayette County commissioners’ regular meeting on Thursday will be virtual.
Like last month, the commissioners canceled their agenda meeting and combined it with their regular voting meeting. In March that meeting was held in person; this month, it will be held using the meeting the computer and mobile app Zoom.
“With the exception of the public’s inability to attend due to adherence with state and federal social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be as normal as possible,” said Kaylie Moore, the community relations coordinator for Fayette County. “The commissioners will conduct business as usual, with only essential items being acted upon.”
Moore said the commissioners, at the start of the meeting, will issue two, time-sensitive proclamations with the only change being that the recipients will receive their proclamations via mail rather than accepting them in person at the meeting.
To join the virtual meeting, visit the county website at www.fayettecountypa.org. From there, scroll to the bottom of the page to a list to the right of a calendar. Select the link “Read On” link under “Thur. April 16 Commissioners Voting Meeting.” A page will give details on how to virtually join the meeting and how to email questions to the commissioners prior to the meeting.
The address to join the meeting via Zoom is https://zoom.us/j/836028040, and questions to the commissioners can be e-mailed to fayettecountylive@fayettepa.org prior to the meeting.
“Once they access the link, they will then be prompted to download and run the Zoom app, if they don’t already have it,” Moore said.
Zoom can also be used in a web browser.
Those without access to Zoom or the internet, can call and listen to the meeting by calling any of the following numbers: 312-626-6799, 929-205-6099, 253-215-8782, 301-715-8592, 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833.
Also, iPhone one-tap access is also available at 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099.
The Webinar ID for all calls is 836028040.
The virtual meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.