Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank is holding a drive-through mass food distribution at the Uniontown Mall on Wednesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The distribution will take place in front of the former Sear’s entrance. Participants should not to arrive before 9:00 am.
This is a food distribution for anyone in need of food assistance as a result of COVID-19. There are no income eligibility requirements and participants do not need to provide a proof of income to receive food. All food items that will be distributed are while supplies last. Each household will receive one box of food. There is a maximum of two households allowed per vehicle. A member of each household must be present in the vehicle to receive a food box.
For more information on the Food Bank, contact David Bork, project manager, at 724-580-7001 or visit www.fccaa.org.
